Campaign launched highlighting Shrewsbury as the perfect place to live and work

A major campaign has launched to pitch Shrewsbury as a great place to live and work – encouraging inward investment and creating jobs.

Staff at AHR, a multi-award-winning architecture and building consultancy, working in Shrewsbury

The Work in Shrewsbury campaign – known as WISH – is being run by Shrewsbury BID and includes a raft of activities, case studies and masterclass learning sessions.

Attracting more inward investment is a key priority for Shrewsbury BID during its new five-year term, which began in April following a successful ballot amongst town centre businesses.

Work in Shrewsbury is part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and aims to raise awareness of the superb living and working environment that Shropshire’s county town offers.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the campaign would have a multitude of benefits for the local economy.

“We know what a fantastic place Shrewsbury is to live and work, so the WISH campaign is all about spreading that message far and wide,” he said.

“Central to the campaign is the website, which is the hub for a whole range of information, such as case studies, job opportunities and engaging videos and images showing Shrewsbury at its best.

“Alongside that, we are installing eye-catching branding around Shrewsbury and further afield to really raise awareness of the campaign.

“The project aims to attract new investment but also nurture the talent we already have through a range of activities, including masterclass sessions when highly-respected experts will come to Shrewsbury to share their expertise with businesses.

“We are also excited about the creation of a core ‘cohort’ of people who will receive extra support and funding to develop their own business ideas – applications will open soon for those interested in taking up one of the 20 places available.”

Ann Tudor, Shrewsbury BID board member, added: “These are exciting times in Shrewsbury, with a variety of major projects creating a wealth of opportunities right in the heart of the town.

“This campaign does a great job of highlighting the wonderful blend of creative work spaces we have in the town centre, along with the beautiful environment and wealth of independent shops, bars and restaurants people can enjoy once the working day is done.

“What better time for new businesses and entrepreneurs to consider Shrewsbury as the base for their investment?”

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “This campaign will not only highlight the benefits of working in Shrewsbury alongside the new office developments planned for the town, particularly within the Smithfield Riverside Redevelopment area, it will also shine a light on how great it is to live in the town too.”