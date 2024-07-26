13.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Prolific Telford shoplifter sentenced to almost two years in prison

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A prolific Telford shoplifter has been sentenced to almost two years in prison.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Ann Boden, aged 47 of no fixed abode, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced to a total of 100 weeks for a number of offences including shop theft, burglary, car theft, possession of a knife and breach of a community order.

The offences were all committed in the Telford area between January 2023 and July 2024.

- Advertisement -

Boden has been banned from a number of stores in an effort to prevent her crimes and has been known to carry weapons, including a knife.

Sergeant Charlotte Matthews, said: “Boden was convicted of a string of offences and was a prolific offender in the Telford area. Despite being banned, she would continue to shoplift showing a clear disregard for orders.

“She commits offences often on a daily basis and often seeks to put retailers in fear for their safety if they try to intercept her offending. Her conviction for possession of a knife, shows the potential risk she posed to retailers and the community at large.

“The sentence is welcomed and provides a clear message that such offending will not be tolerated and offenders will be brought to justice.

“Shoplifters are a blight on retailers, their livelihoods and have a wider impact in our communities.

“As a force we are committed to ensuring offenders are brought to justice, and working with retailers, listening to their concerns and taking action.

“This includes our commitment to the National Retail Action Plan, the relationships built by dedicated Retail Crime Officers and other new initiatives which are leading to positive outcomes, like this.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP