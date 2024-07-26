Prolific Telford shoplifter sentenced to almost two years in prison

A prolific Telford shoplifter has been sentenced to almost two years in prison.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Ann Boden, aged 47 of no fixed abode, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced to a total of 100 weeks for a number of offences including shop theft, burglary, car theft, possession of a knife and breach of a community order.

The offences were all committed in the Telford area between January 2023 and July 2024.

Boden has been banned from a number of stores in an effort to prevent her crimes and has been known to carry weapons, including a knife.

Sergeant Charlotte Matthews, said: “Boden was convicted of a string of offences and was a prolific offender in the Telford area. Despite being banned, she would continue to shoplift showing a clear disregard for orders.

“She commits offences often on a daily basis and often seeks to put retailers in fear for their safety if they try to intercept her offending. Her conviction for possession of a knife, shows the potential risk she posed to retailers and the community at large.

“The sentence is welcomed and provides a clear message that such offending will not be tolerated and offenders will be brought to justice.

“Shoplifters are a blight on retailers, their livelihoods and have a wider impact in our communities.

“As a force we are committed to ensuring offenders are brought to justice, and working with retailers, listening to their concerns and taking action.

“This includes our commitment to the National Retail Action Plan, the relationships built by dedicated Retail Crime Officers and other new initiatives which are leading to positive outcomes, like this.”