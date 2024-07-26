13.2 C
Police crackdown on illegal off-road biking in Telford

Illegal off-road motorbike riders are continuing to be targeted as police crack down on motorbike disorder in Telford.

Police are targeting Illegal off-road motorbike riders
Over the past few months, police have received an increasing number of complaints about off road motorbikes and quad bikes being illegally ridden down bridleways, pathways and spinal paths.

Police are reminding those responsible it is illegal to ride off-road motorbikes and quad bikes on public land and on private land without the land owners permission.

Inspector Richard Jones, said: “These riders are showing complete disregard for public safety racing around small roads and pathways causing a considerable amount of danger to other road users and pedestrians, who are often walking with their families and young children.

“We are looking to identify those responsible so we can take further action, which could ultimately see us seizing the bike and it being crushed. If anyone has information about those who are responsible we would ask them to contact us.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, added: “We are committed to supporting the police in tackling these ongoing issues and responding to residents’ concerns that are raised with us on this issue. 

“We are working very closely with them to provide more eyes and ears on the ground to deter riders and prevent such dangerous driving. This will include using our new CCTV mobile cameras, with targeted patrols carried out by our Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers and Anti-Social Behaviour Team. We will also be working with petrol stations to try and identify illegal drivers.”

