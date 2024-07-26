13.2 C
Plans made to ease traffic delays as works take place at Shrewsbury Station Gyratory

Shropshire Council has acknowledged that motorists are experiencing an increased build-up of traffic in the Coton Hill area of Shrewsbury as work takes place to improve the station gyratory system.

Plans include turning off Chester Street/Cross Street traffic lights to ease traffic delays. Image: Google Street View
The council says plans are being made to ease the pressure at the Chester Street/Cross Street junction and to free up the flow of traffic outside the railway station.

Plans include turning off Chester Street/Cross Street traffic lights and reviewing the Smithfield Road/Castle Foregate junction lights’ timing.

Turning off Chester Street/Cross Street traffic lights

Shropshire Council says this will take place either on the 5th of August for the removal of the traffic island, or beforehand, if the contractor can attend to it sooner.

The junction would then run as a give way, with preference for the Smithfield Road vehicles and the vehicles coming from Coton Hill giving way.

This is the way the junction is operated when there is flooding in the area and how it best works from practical experience. It will also replicate the permanent arrangement at the junction when the scheme is completed.

Manually activated pedestrian crossing facilities will be required to allow pedestrians to cross the road.

Reviewing the Smithfield Road/Castle Foregate junction lights timing.

This would look to maximise green light time on Castle Foregate. A Signals Engineer has identified some improvements to maximise the green light time on the Castle Foregate/ Smithfield Road junction.

The green time has been taken to its maximum extent and combined with the amendments at Chester Street/Cross Street, it is hoped this provides some relief to the congestion issues.

