Outdoor gym equipment enhances hospital’s Path of Positivity

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) has installed new fitness equipment around their Path of Positivity, following a grant from NHS Charities Together.

Tony Willacey has been a patient on RJAH’s Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries since March and regularly uses the Path of Positivity

The Path of Positivity is an evolving green space that provides a place of wellbeing for patients, staff and visitors – with the outdoor gym supplying an accessible space for regular exercise.

Thanks to the funding, the Oswestry-based hospital have been able to provide a space which encourages regular participation in exercise. The equipment is available for anyone to use and includes a double air walker, horizontal ladder and double cross-country skier.

Kate Betts, Physiotherapy Rehabilitation Technician on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) and Staff Governor, first instigated the idea of the path in 2019 but it’s the NHS Charities Together funding efforts, along with support from the hospital’s League of Friends and the Trust’s Estates team, which made her vision a reality.

Kate said: “The Path of Positivity is an award-winning, accessible and wheelchair friendly wellbeing path, which is based on the field at the rear of the hospital. It provides a calming space for staff, patients and visitors to enjoy a walk or a break outdoors.

“Before the Path of Positivity, the field was such a huge space with a lot of potential that nobody could access – we’re so lucky to have had it reinvigorated and I hope that the addition of the gym equipment will benefit staff, patients and visitors for years to come.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “The Path of Positivity plays an important role at RJAH, offering an opportunity to spend time in nature, outside of a clinical environment.

“it’s been great to see that the gym equipment is being utilised already – the ability to exercise in the open air provides a whole host of physical and mental health benefits.”

Tony Willacey has been a patient on RJAH’s Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries since March and regularly uses the Path of Positivity. He said: “The outdoor gym is a fantastic addition to the path; I’ve learnt I’m able to easily wheel up to the equipment I can use and use with the support of staff.

“The path is the perfect place to take time out from the ward, particularly when the sun is shining – I’m pleased to say that during one of my recent trips around the path I saw Royal Air Force Shawbury landing a helicopter during one of their training sessions!”