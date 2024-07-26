Man sees jail term extended after handmade weapons discovered at Shropshire prison

A prisoner at HMP Stoke Heath has been handed a further 15-month custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard how prison staff discovered a handmade weapon, described as a sharp piece of metal, on January 21, 2024 in the cell of 31-year-old Benjamin Lawless.

Then five days later on January 26, another handmade weapon, this time described as a sharpened bolt, was also found in his cell.

Lawless was then charged with two counts of unauthorised possession in prison of an offensive weapon.

DC Joanne Heyes, Prison Crime Investigator, said: “West Mercia Police and HMP Stoke Heath are committed to partnership working. Anyone who continues their offending behaviour behind bars will be brought to justice, as the security of the prison estate is paramount.”

The sentence handed to Lawless yesterday will now run consecutively with his 32-month sentence, which he is serving for attempted robbery, battery and possession of an offensive weapon.