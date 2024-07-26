Dog owner sought after attack in Shrewsbury

Police officers investigating a dog attack in Shrewsbury are appealing for the owner to come forward.

The incident occurred around 6pm on Sunday, July 14, when a woman was walking her dog at Greenfield recreation park.



A dog, believed to be a Bull Terrier, Staffordshire or Pit Bull type, and possibly grey and beige, attacked her pet while off its lead. The attacking dog was wearing a red harness.

The dog’s owner is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 8 tall, with brown hair. He was using a dog training whistle or squeaker.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police, quoting incident reference 00423_i of 14 July.