Shropshire Triathlon returns to Ellesmere this September





The annual Shropshire Triathlon, organised by UK Triathlon, is set to take place on Sunday, 8th September.

The Shropshire Triathlon is a highlight in the UK triathlon calendar

This eagerly anticipated event will welcome athletes of all levels, from novices to professionals, to compete in the scenic surroundings of Ellesmere.

The Shropshire Triathlon is a highlight in the UK triathlon calendar, offering three different race distances: Middle, Olympic, and Sprint. Competitors aged 16 and above can participate in individual or relay formats.

Participants will begin with a swim in the Mere, transition to a cycling stage through the picturesque Shropshire and Welsh countryside, and conclude with a run on a traffic-free course adjacent to the Mere. The distances for each stage are as follows:

– Middle Distance: 2000m swim, 78km cycle, 20km run

– Olympic Distance: 1500m swim, 39km cycle, 10km run

– Sprint Distance: 750m swim, 25km cycle, 5km run

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in both the Open and Female categories for each distance. Additionally, the first-place finisher in each age group will receive recognition.

Registration and Fees

Athletes can register for the event at UK Triathlon with entry fees starting at £89. The deadline for registration is Sunday, 1st September.

Many participants use the event as an opportunity to raise funds for charities such as Cancer Research UK, NSPCC, and Marie Curie.

