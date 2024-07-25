Shrewsbury teen, Doodle Boy, launches exclusive clothing range with M&S

Shrewsbury teen, cartoonist and viral doodler, Joe Whale, aka The Doodle Boy, is launching an exclusive clothing collaboration with M&S, available online and in selected stores from today.

The 13-piece collection features The Doodle Boy’s signature doodles

Known for turning everyday moments into playful works of art, the 14-year-old from Shrewsbury has become a doodling sensation in recent years with many of his artworks going viral across social media.

He has now worked with M&S to create a 13-piece collection featuring his signature doodles across a selection of versatile kid’s daywear items. All profits from the items will go to the retailer’s charity partner YoungMinds, the leading mental health charity for young people.

The collection, with sizes starting at age six through to 16 and suitable for both boys and girls, includes varsity style bomber jackets, relaxed cotton t-shirts paired with shorts, joggers and sports-style socks, which are perfect for casual, every-day wear.

The pieces feature some of Joe’s exclusive doodles and phrases, such as ‘Stronger Than I Think’, ‘You Are Not Alone’ and ‘Find What You Love’ – a positive reminder to kids to always have the confidence to be themselves and to embrace their creativity.

Alexandra Dimitriu, Director of Kidswear at M&S comments:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the incredible Joe Whale aka The Doodle Boy on this new and exciting collection. Joe’s doodles resonate with so many children across the UK, as his positive self-expression in the form of cartoons and playful characters help and inspire in a multitude of ways. Alongside this, we are incredibly pleased that all profits from the collection will be going to YoungMinds to help continue their support of young people’s mental health.”

Joe Whale aka The Doodle Boy:

“I’m really excited to be working with Marks and Spencer and YoungMinds on a clothing collection! It’s so cool to see kids wearing pieces with my doodles, it almost brings my characters to life. Doodling really helps me to relax and I hope that my artwork inspires others to get creative and have fun with their own doodles.”

The M&S x The Doodle Boy collection is not only packed with personality but destined to do good with all profits going to YoungMinds.

M&S and YoungMinds launched a new charity partnership in October 2023 to raise awareness of the help available to young people struggling with their mental health. The partnership aims to raise £5m across three years, to help YoungMinds deliver vital resources to the 7 million young people and adults in their lives.

Laura Bunt, Chief Executive of YoungMinds:

“No young person should feel alone with their mental health, but we know that many are in need of support, with 5 children in every classroom struggling with their mental health. We’re delighted that M&S are donating all the profits from The Doodle Boy Collection to YoungMinds – this will help us deliver more practical support and advice to young people across the UK.”