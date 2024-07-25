20.2 C
Police make arrests in Oswestry following fatal shooting of man in Kirkby

Updated:
Police investigating the murder of a man in Kirkby last week have arrested three people in Oswestry.

A 24-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 25-year-old man from Kirkby and a 21-year-old woman from Kirkby were arrested in Oswestry on Wednesday by West Mercia Police on behalf of Merseyside Police.

Rikki Berry, aged 36, was fatally shot on Quarryside Drive in Kirkby at around 6.35pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

Merseyside Police say they have made nine arrests in connection with the investigation.

Six people have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “Our enquiries are moving at a fast pace and we have made a number of arrests in connection with Rikki’s murder.”

