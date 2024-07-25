Hat-trick of top tribute bands on the way to Shrewsbury Flower Show

Music fans are in for a treat at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show with performances from three of the UK’s leading tribute bands.

A Special Kinda Madness will be performing at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The show, which willtake place on Friday August 9th and Saturday August 10th in The Quarry, features a packed programme of entertainment.

Headlining the main stage on the Saturday night will be Take That LIVE – an award-winning group renowned for delivering performances as close to the real Take That as possible.

They will perform a full production show with high end sound and lighting, featuring all the hits from the 90s right through to the band’s latest chart-toppers.

Take That LIVE have been recognised as the best Take That tribute band by the Agents Association at the National Tribute Awards, and received rave reviews from members and associates of Take That – including Nigel Martin-Smith, the man who created and managed the actual band.

Their performances have also had celebrity fans singing their praises including Denise van Outen, James Corden and Marti Pellow.

Also performing on the Saturday will be Special Kinda Madness in the afternoon slot. They match the energy of The Specials with the iconic songs of Madness and promise to have the audience on their feet by transporting them back to the golden era of 2-Tone and Ska.

Before that, on the Friday evening, Chasing Mumford will be topping the music bill – a five-piece fully live band described as the most authentic tribute to the music played by Mumford & Sons.

Established for over six years, they have supported big names such as Scouting for Girls, The Hoosiers, Sigala, Pixie Lott, Mungo Jerry and many more.

Show chair Leanne Garvey said: “We are so excited to welcome such high-quality tribute artists to our event this year, bringing some of the UK’s biggest hits to life. There is something for everyone in our musical line-up this year.”

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country. For more details about this year’s show, visit www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk