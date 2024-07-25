Half-price travel on Shrewsbury and Ludlow park and ride

Passengers using Shrewsbury and Ludlow park and ride can take advantage of half-price travel from Monday 5 August.

Shrewsbury Park and Ride

From then until the end of March 2025, a journey on both services will cost just £1 return, rather than the current fare of £2.

The reduction is possible thanks to the award of £1.8m from the Department for Transport to help improve bus services across the Shropshire Council area.

In Shrewsbury, the fare will apply to all passengers boarding the bus at the Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon park and ride sites.

In Ludlow, the fare will apply to all passengers boarding at the ECO park site.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said:

“Park and ride has always been the most convenient and affordable way to visit Shrewsbury and Ludlow town centres, and I’m delighted that it will now be even cheaper. A fare of just £1 return per passenger offers fantastic value and I hope will provide people with a great incentive to use the park and ride service.

“By using park and ride you won’t have the worry of finding or paying for a parking space, and you will be helping to keep the town centres free of congestion and unnecessary traffic so that everyone can enjoy them.”

In the coming weeks, the DfT funding will also be used to introduce a new standalone Ludlow park and ride service, with an express shuttle from the ECO park and ride site to the railway station and town centre.

In the longer term, Shropshire Council plans to transform Shrewsbury park and ride service if further funding is made available.