Community tree scheme returns with 15,000 free trees

Shropshire Council is offering 15,000 free tree saplings to residents, schools, landowners, farmers and community groups, as well as charities and businesses to help make the county a greener place to live.

The 2024/25 scheme is focusing on planting groups of native trees and shrubs as copses and small areas of woodland, to maximise the benefits for landscape and wildlife around the county. There will also be the option of planting small amounts of native hedgerow, either to ‘gap up’ existing hedgerows or to create short lengths of new ones where this improves habitat continuity or connectivity.

Under this year’s scheme, the trees are being provided in pre-arranged species mixes for a range of planting situations, as well as a native hedgerow mix.

The mixes are all sourced from the UK and are available in bundles of 20 trees. The tree saplings come provided with a shelter guard, cane and planting and aftercare instructions. All trees will be either bare root whips or cell grown, and between 20cm – 80cm.

The saplings are available to order online from this week (week commencing Monday 22 July 2024), and confirmation and location pick up will be sent out to applicants three weeks prior to the collection date.

Ian Nellins Shropshire Council cabinet member for climate and the environment, said:

“Shropshire Council are dedicated to protecting our local environment and we want to encourage everyone to help improve our natural surroundings.

“Building on our past successful tree initiatives, we are launching a no-cost tree program for the 2024/25 season, which will be available to residents, schools, landowners, farmers, community groups, businesses and charities.

“The trees and hedges planted will ‘lock up’ carbon and yield multiple ecological benefits, aiding Shropshire’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“Please do get involved and apply, this is a fantastic chance for the community to unite, enjoy nature, and build a legacy for future generations.”

For more information on the scheme and to apply click here.

Last year the council provided 11,600 trees to be planted out across Shropshire.