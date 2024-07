A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in Telford two years ago.

David Lane, of Portley Road in Dawley, Telford was charged today concerning an incident that happened on April 5, 2022, in Doseley in which a man was attacked.

Five days after the incident Paul Wilkins, 58, from Wellington, died in hospital.

- Advertisement -

Lane, 46, is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 August.