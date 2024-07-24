Shropshire children enjoy playing football for their schools at the popular Crossbar Cup

Hundreds of Shropshire children enjoyed representing their school teams at a popular county football tournament.

Crossbar’s team of coaches presented prizes to a number of players at the Crossbar Cup

The Crossbar Cup, staged by The Crossbar Group, took place over a number of weeks with five different five-a-side competitions held for boys and girls at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

A popular annual event in the calendar for many Shropshire primary schools, the Crossbar Cup proved a big hit with the young footballers taking part.

Kevin Sandwith, Crossbar’s head of education in sport, said: “The Crossbar Cup has been running for over 10 years now and we always get great feedback from the schools.

“Group matches are played first and followed by teams playing in either the Crossbar Cup or Crossbar Plate, depending on where they finish in their groups.

“The competition is all about giving teams the chance to play as many games as possible.

“The pitches at Lilleshall are first class and there were lots of brilliant performances again this year.”

Broseley C of E Primary School won the Crossbar Cup for Year 5/6 girls, with Lightmoor Village Primary School lifting the Crossbar Plate.

Newdale Primary School were winners of the Year 5/6 boys Crossbar Cup, with Captain Webb Primary School victorious in the Crossbar Plate

The Year 3/4 girls Crossbar Cup was won by Redhill Primary Academy, with Old Park Primary School taking home the Crossbar Plate.

There was more success for Newdale Primary School, the Crossbar Cup winners for Year 3/4 boys, with Lilleshall Primary School coming out on top in the Crossbar Plate.

Telford’s Newdale Primary School made it a hat-trick of victories by winning the Crossbar Cup for Key Stage 1, with Greenfields Primary School from Shrewsbury winning the Crossbar Plate.

Kevin added: “The members of the winning Crossbar Cup and Crossbar Plate teams all received medals.

“Our coaching staff also identified players who played with great sportsmanship and showed great respect to the referee, showed a great attitude throughout, to receive prizes including t-shirts and Crossbar merchandise.”

Crossbar’s team of coaches deliver sport across the curriculum at many of the schools that took part in the Crossbar Cup.