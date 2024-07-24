Official beer created for popular Live at Ludlow Castle events

Ludlow Brewing Company and live music promoter Futuresound have collaborated in creating the official beer for the popular Live at Ludlow Castle events.

‘Ludlow Rocks’ is a crisp and refreshing hazy India Pale Ale

‘Ludlow Rocks’ is a crisp and refreshing hazy India Pale Ale crafted to capture the essence of the summer gigs held within the walls of the picturesque medieval castle ruins.

The hop-heavy IPA features fresh floral and citrus flavours, and is both vegan-friendly and gluten-free. The brew will be available on bars across the four-day event taking place within the grounds of Ludlow Castle (25th to 28th July).

Around 20,000 fans are expected to attend this second edition of the successful Live at Ludlow Castle series, with headliners James, Elbow, Madness and Anne-Marie.



Andy Smith, Director of Live, said: “We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with Ludlow Brewery. One of the core principles in our event delivery in any location is to work with local independent suppliers and try to enhance regional economic impact.

“In setting up this partnership and creating an official beer for the second edition of Live at Ludlow Castle we hope to achieve exactly that. Ludlow Rocks will be brewed within a mile of the castle and will be on sale at all of our forthcoming events for everyone to enjoy.”

Gary Walters, Managing Director of Ludlow Brewing Company, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Future Sound who have brought these exciting events to Ludlow that create such a great vibe around the town.

“It’s one of the best weeks of the year for local pubs. The limited-edition IPA will be served up during the castle concerts, as well as at the brewery and a few select freehouses in town. Crisp and flavourful, ’Ludlow Rocks’ is the ultimate summer refreshment.”

The name of the beer was chosen via a Beer Naming Competition with the winning entry being announced on social media channels last week. The beer launch follows the news that the independent Leeds-based promoters Futuresound have secured an exclusive, five-year agreement to programme live events at Ludlow Castle.

Futuresound has close personal ties to the area via its founder and director Colin Oliver who was born and raised in the Sandpits and Dodmore areas of Ludlow, and had a lifelong dream to bring world-class live music events to his hometown.

