No plans to charge for green waste collections in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council’s newly elected Leader, Councillor Lee Carter, has reassured residents the authority will not be charging for green waste collections.

Telford & Wrekin Council say they have no plans to charge for green waste

Councillor Carter was quick to respond to growing speculation the council was going to end the free service, prompted by Shropshire Council’s recent decision to start charging their residents an annual fee of £56 later this year.

Councillor Carter said: “I give a cast-iron guarantee that this administration will always do the right thing and that means we will continue with free green waste collections at the current frequency.

- Advertisement -

“We will not join 80% of councils across the country that charge residents to empty their green waste. We want to support residents to play their part and recycle for Telford. Providing a free green waste collection service helps our residents do this as well as the environment.

“Households across the borough on average recycle 48% of their waste but there is more we can do and we need the support of our residents. I see the introduction of a charge as an unnecessary barrier.”

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet will introduce an annual charge of £56 for the collection of garden waste from the kerbside from October, the plans have been put forward to help Shropshire Council make £62m of savings.