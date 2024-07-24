MP welcomes Whitchurch Civic Centre commitment

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has welcomed news that Shropshire Council are pursuing options to ‘repair or replace’ the still-closed Whitchurch Civic Centre.

Helen Morgan MP pictured with Mayor of Whitchurch Andy Hall

The MP says that either repairing the building or replacing the Civic Centre with an equivalent facility are options which are a significant improvement on the wholesale demolition and scrapping of the Civic, which had initially been proposed to Cabinet.

Helen Morgan has been a longstanding supporter of the Save Our Civic campaign, writing to Local Government Ministers and seeking to secure their support. She plans to raise the issue again with the new Labour Government in the near future.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“It is good to see Shropshire Council commit to repairing or replacing Whitchurch Civic Centre.

“This is a real win, especially compared to the initial Cabinet paper, which contained recommendations that would have ripped the heart out of Whitchurch and left the town without a facility at all.

“The real praise here has to go to the tireless local campaigners in Whitchurch who have worked hard to make their case and really rallied in support of the town. I’ll be doing all I can to keep supporting them going forward.

“I am going to be once again taking this issue to Ministers in the Department for Local Government and campaigning hard to ensure that market towns like Whitchurch get the support they need, and that we don’t lose yet more services.”