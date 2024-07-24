Lingen Davies Cancer Fund given military boost from RAF Shawbury

Two regional organisations have teamed up this year to give a boost to those going through cancer in the community.

Naomi Atkin and Helen Knight from Lingen Davies with Squadron Leader Tim Mason, and Flt Lt Alistair Molloy

RAF Shawbury has chosen Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to benefit from its year of fundraising as part of its ongoing pledge to give back to the local area. The base will also host Lingen Davies health awareness staff at its Families Day in August.

Lingen Davies, which this year marks its 45th anniversary, exists to support services to make life ‘just that little bit better’ for those impacted by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Squadron Leader Tim Mason, Media and Communications Officer at RAF Shawbury, said: “We’re proud and delighted to be able to support charities with links to the community, and in particular one that has such an impact on the area our people live and work in.

“We try and choose a local charity to Shrewsbury, and we support the community here.”

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said how grateful she is to the whole team at RAF Shawbury for choosing the charity.

Funds will be raised from the annual Christmas event held at St Chads Church, as well as other activities organised throughout the year. Christmas Carols will be held at St Chads, Shrewsbury on Tuesday, 3rd December. The Band of the RAF Regiment will be playing, and local dignitaries including The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, High Sheriff of Shropshire, and local Mayors will be in attendance.

Other charities that will benefit from the RAF base’s year of fundraising include Lotties Way, and military groups Hounds for Heroes, and Tough Enough to Care.