Church Preen Primary School celebrates ‘Good’ rating in new Ofsted report

Church Preen Primary School, near Much Wenlock, has been judged as a ‘good’ school in all areas – and ‘good’ overall – following its Ofsted Inspection in June, with inspectors concluding that “an ethos of support, praise and encouragement nurtures all pupils and helps them to thrive.”

Pupils celebrate the latest inspection results at Church Preen Primary School, near Much Wenlock. Photo: Shropshire Council

In their report inspectors say that staff “make sure that all pupils have rich and rewarding wider experiences that build confidence and prepare them for the next stage of education”; that “all pupils learn an ambitious and broad curriculum”; and that “Strong trust and understanding between home and school help to make sure that all pupils settle and progress well”.

Chair of Governors Simon James said:

“We are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection, our staff, children and school community have been deservedly recognised for the hard work and dedication they have given to our small rural setting. We offer a family friendly environment, added to this our high-quality education, Church Preen Primary School is a place where every student can thrive. We will continue to build on this success and deliver an enriched education for all our pupils.”

Teacher Rebecca Williams said:

“We are extremely proud of our small rural school. At Church Preen Primary, the children are at the heart of what we do, supported by a dedicated staff that go above and beyond to provide pupils with rich and rewarding experiences. Celebrating our unique identity and beautiful location, we value our rural roots, outdoor learning, and links to the local community. The report reflects the journey our school is on with curriculum and recognises that Church Preen is a special school where pupils feel safe, happy and confident.”

Parent Rebecca Beak said:

“We’re thrilled to hear Church Preen Primary School received a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating! It validates what we’ve experienced first hand – a nurturing and safe environment where our two children have blossomed. Beyond academics, the school fosters a strong sense of community. We’ve witnessed their social confidence grow through day to day teaching, after-school clubs, school trips and engaging with older students.

“The diverse learning experiences, enriched by the beautiful rural setting, are truly special. From forest school and gardening project to the dedicated staff, Church Preen offers a unique and well-rounded education. A Year 6 student once said to me, ‘Church Preen is small but mighty’ and this perfectly captures the school’s spirit. It punches above its weight, delivering exceptional results in a warm and supportive environment.”

Parent Helen Williams said:

“With the support, praise and encouragement of the fantastic staff, my daughter has flourished into a caring and responsible young lady with social and moral awareness, respect for others and understanding the importance of inclusivity. The opportunities to learn new skills have been many, both inside and outside of the school environment, and these have helped her build friendships and confidence that she will take with her on her journey through secondary school. This school is a special place with hard working and dedicated staff, and a welcoming and caring learning environment that encourages pupils to reach their full potential.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“I’m delighted that Ofsted inspectors have graded Church Preen primary as good, a rating that recognises the hard work of pupils, staff, the head and the governors.

“Pupils and their parents can be confident that the school provides an excellent education that prepares children well for the future, and I congratulate all those who have played a part in this success.”