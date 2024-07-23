Packed programme of sport and activities for Telford and Wrekin’s young people

If the Paris Olympic games are out of reach, Telford & Wrekin Council is ensuring all young people have chance to get into the spirit, with a packed schedule of activities happening throughout the school summer holidays.

The biggest Urban Games programme to date with more than 200 activities for young people aged 8+. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

There is something for everyone and with the Paris Olympics taking place this summer, children can get in on the action by having a go at archery, fencing, football, wrestling and table tennis to name a few.

Now underway it is the biggest Urban Games programme to date with more than 200 activities for young people aged 8+. Along with the usual sports – football, netball, hockey and cricket there are some new editions to the starting line including quidditch and archery, all happening at local venues like playgrounds, sports courts and greenspaces – all completely free to attend.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Wildlife Trust is hosting outdoor activity sessions filled with hands-on learning, games, challenges and lots of nature facts which are suitable for younger children and toddlers.

There are also discounted activities from just £2 at the council’s sports centres like fun and floats at the swimming pools, tobogganing and tots donuts at the ski centre, tennis and golf. Don’t forget Southwater where there’s the award-winning Green Flag Park and paid for activities like Sky Reach and the Ice Rink.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said: “Summer holidays are an expensive time of year for many families and these activities mean there is always something to entertain young people of all ages and abilities.

“Each of the Olympic rings stands for something, fair play, practicing respect, joy of effort. These are just some of the core values of the games which we encourage through the Urban Games programme.

“The free, local and professional sessions mean young people of all ages and all abilities have an opportunity to take part in something that helps build a community and support network that provides opportunities to try new things, challenge themselves and have fun. “It might not be Paris but there is a packed schedule of sports and activities happening across Telford and Wrekin.”