Oswestry Community and Family Hub moves to Oswestry Library

Oswestry’s popular community and family hub is moving from The Centre on Oak Street and into the town centre library on 5 August.

Oswestry Library located on Arthur Street. Image: Google Street View

Family drop-ins have been taking place at The Centre since July 2022, providing free information, advice and support for families from Shropshire Council and their health and community partners.

From 5 August the sessions will take place on Mondays from 9.30am – 12.30 at Oswestry library.

- Advertisement -

Visitors can have a coffee and a chat, and find out about support for family life, parenting, domestic abuse, money worries, housing support and much more.

The team support families with children aged 0-19 years (up to 25 years for young people with special educational needs and disabilities), making it easier for families in Shropshire to get the right support at the right time.

Other family hub locations can be found in Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Shrewsbury and Ludlow

Kirstie Hurst Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and families said:

“Oswestry library is a fantastic space for our community and family hub; convenient, accessible and close to the centre of town, making it even easier for our families to access support from the council and our health and community partners.

“Oswestry and all four of our other hub locations will be up and running all through the summer holidays to keep our parents, carers and young people up to date with the latest information and guidance.

“Call in for a chat to help you and your family stay happy, healthy and connected in your community.”