17.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

New policing qualification launched at Telford College

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford College has launched a new two-year qualification for people seeking a career in the police service.

Telford College
Telford College

The course, which starts in September at the Wellington campus, leads to a level three extended diploma in policing, which is equivalent to three A levels.

Melanie Newbrook, learner manager for sport and public services at the college, said: “A career in policing can open a world of opportunities.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a chance to make a real difference in the communities you serve, to meet exciting and varied daily challenges, and to progress through to the huge range of career pathways available in the service.

“With a potential starting salary of £28,551, rising to over £46,000 within seven years, there are multiple entry routes into the police, including traditional training, degree apprenticeships, and graduate programmes.”

The Telford College course covers a range of topics including leadership skills, emergency planning, collaboration between emergency services, crime scene investigation, and issues around equality, diversity and inclusion.

It also looks at understanding discipline in the police service, neighbourhood policing, and the physical fitness requirements for entry into the police service.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP