New policing qualification launched at Telford College

Telford College has launched a new two-year qualification for people seeking a career in the police service.

Telford College

The course, which starts in September at the Wellington campus, leads to a level three extended diploma in policing, which is equivalent to three A levels.

Melanie Newbrook, learner manager for sport and public services at the college, said: “A career in policing can open a world of opportunities.

“It’s a chance to make a real difference in the communities you serve, to meet exciting and varied daily challenges, and to progress through to the huge range of career pathways available in the service.

“With a potential starting salary of £28,551, rising to over £46,000 within seven years, there are multiple entry routes into the police, including traditional training, degree apprenticeships, and graduate programmes.”

The Telford College course covers a range of topics including leadership skills, emergency planning, collaboration between emergency services, crime scene investigation, and issues around equality, diversity and inclusion.

It also looks at understanding discipline in the police service, neighbourhood policing, and the physical fitness requirements for entry into the police service.