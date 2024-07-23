Junior footballers aiming to raise funds for their team and the PRH

A team of junior footballers in Telford is swapping its football boots for the walking kind as it tries to raise over £500 for their club and the Children’s Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

Wrekin Juniors Lions U9s will start their sponsored walk with the support of staff from the Children’s Ward at the Princess Royal Hospital at 12pm on Sunday, August 4th from the car park outside the Children’s Ward at the hospital

Wrekin Juniors Lions U9s will be accompanied by parents and coaches on a 1,998-meter sponsored walk and litter pick from the Princess Royal Hospital to AJ’s Kitchen in Wellington, the team’s sponsor for the second season in a row.

The number of meters being walked is a nod to the year Wrekin Juniors was founded as a club and the team is hoping to raise funds for equipment and kit for the team in the season ahead and also provide valuable support for the Children’s Unit at the PRH.

“Raising money for our local grassroots junior football team is so important because we are entirely volunteer led and without the kind support of parents and the wider community, we wouldn’t be able to play – it’s as simple as that,” said the team’s manager Mike Corbett.

“As a team we also know how important it is to give something back to the local community which is why every year we look to donate a proportion of the money we raise in our summer fundraiser to a local good cause. All of the boys live in the Telford area and have either needed the services of the children’s ward at the PRH or have a family member or friend who has, so we wanted to help support the absolutely invaluable work they do for young people across Telford and Wrekin.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said of the fundraising: “We are so grateful to the Wrekin Juniors Lions U9s for raising money for SaTH Charity to go to the Children’s Unit fund, every penny raised will go to the Unit and makes a real difference to our patients and their families. We are looking forward to meeting the team on 4th August and sending them on their walk with our best wishes for the season ahead and fingers crossed for good weather on the day!”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s ‘Street Champions’ environmental volunteer scheme will also provide litter pick equipment and high-vis jackets for the team.

The team has set up a Just Giving page for its fundraising efforts and is looking for kind support from the local community.