Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Shrewsbury shop to receive rapid response refit

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the local lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service, has announced a short-term four-day closure of its charity shop in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre for a much-needed refit.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Shrewsbury shop

The shop, located on the lower-level mall, will close its doors on Monday 22nd July and reopen on Friday 26th July unveiling a refreshed and revitalised space for the charity’s valued supporters and loyal shoppers.

The refurbishment is part of the charity’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for its customers, ensuring a welcoming environment. The redesigned shop will feature an improved layout and a broader range of quality pre-loved items, as well as some brand-new items, all aimed at maximising fundraising efforts to support the charity’s daily lifesaving missions.

Rachael Abi Rached, head of retail for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the people in Shrewsbury for their continued support of our charity shop in the town’s Darwin Shopping Centre.

“We want to show Shrewsbury the love it deserves, and we hope our loyal shoppers will understand whilst we undergo these essential improvements. When we reopen the refurbished store, we hope to provide a better shopping experience which will help us raise more funds, directly contributing to our daily lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service.”

During the closure, supporters can continue to drop-off their pre-loved items as the charity’s team will be in-store to accept donations. To donate bigger items such as furniture and electricals, please email shrewsbury@midlandsairambulance.com to book a collection.* Customers can still shop donated items in other Midlands Air Ambulance Charity shops, the next nearest store is in Wellington, Telford, and merchandise can still be purchased via the charity’s online shop: midlandsairambulance.com/shop.

The grand reopening will be celebrated with a special event, including exclusive discounts, a raffle, and goodie bags for the first 20 customers each day of its opening weekend. More details about the event will be announced closer to the reopening date.

For more information about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s high street shops, please visit midlandsairambulance.com/charityshops and follow the organisation on social media.

*Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s shops can only collect within a ten-mile radius of the shop location.