Man charged with six offences following incident in Morda

News
A man has been charged with six offences following an incident in Morda on Friday night.

Robert North, of Weston Close in Morda has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

The 24-year-old has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Three people were initially arrested after police were called to a property on Weston Close at around 9pm on Friday where they found one man with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries not thought to be life threatening.

