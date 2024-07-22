Lawley residents invited to give view on housing plans

Lawley residents are being invited to give their view on proposals for a new housing development at Lawley West.

An aerial view over Lightmoor and Lawley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The site is located to the north of Lawley Primary School, Pepper Mill and Glendale with Arleston Lane dissecting the eastern and western parcels of the site.

The site is allocated within the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan 2011-2031 and has a long standing allocation for residential development.

- Advertisement -

The proposed development is for up to 250 new 2, 3 and 4 bed family homes at Lawley West, as well as dedicated play areas and additional parking for the local school and residents.

The proposals will be available for viewing on Thursday 25 July 2024 (2pm-8pm) at the Lawley Community Hubwhere representatives for the applicant will be present.

There will also be further opportunities to see the plans at Lawley Community Hub, Unit 3 Lawley Square, Birchfield Way, Lawley, Telford TF3 5BZ on Friday 26 July and Monday 29 July to Friday 2 August 2024, between 9am and 4:30pm.

The plans and questionnaire can also be accessed online from 25 July to 9 August 2024.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “These proposals are all part of our commitment to create more homes for our residents across the borough and aligns with the local plan and our Better Homes For All programme.

“We want residents to come and take a look at these proposals for themselves and give their view on them before we proceed to the next stage.



“The new housing development will provide dedicated play areas and additional parking for the local school and residents and we are keen to hear residents’ views, so please pop along.”