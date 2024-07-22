Charity’s annual fundraiser makes a splash

Organisers of a flagship fundraiser have hailed last weekend’s event as ‘one to remember’ – and praised supporters for making a difference.

More than 50 crews took part in the two-day festival

Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival took place at the weekend and despite rain and unseasonal temperatures, the water-based fun proved to be a huge hit with spectators, competitors and passers-by.

The event has been held for more than 20 years and took place just a week after the hospice marked its 35th anniversary.

More than 50 crews took part in the two-day festival, each being sponsored by friends and family to support the charity’s care for local people living with incurable illness.

Lizzy Ellis, the charity’s event fundraiser said: “Our supporters are amazing and we are so grateful for all they do to help us. This year, the hospice has to find an extra £1 million as our running costs have risen sharply, so every pound in sponsorship people give will make a difference.”

She added: “The event this year certainly made a splash. We had a record number of teams on board so I’m hoping that means we smash our fundraising budget. Dragons 2024 was certainly one to remember.

“It was wonderful to see so many people take to the water, enjoy themselves and really take it on while, at the same time, help to raise awareness and funds for us.

“Their incredible generosity and sheer will to win means so much to us and we have loved every second of preparing for and hosting our Dragon Boat Festival.

“We know how much people enjoy taking part and watching the fun. It is a great day out but at the same time, there is a very important message: without fundraising events such as our Dragon Boat Festival and the work and dedication of our wonderful supporters, we simply wouldn’t be able to operate and provide the care we do.

There was plenty of heathy rivalry and the teams raced, in heats between Shrewsbury School boat club and Pengwern Boat Club. RAF Shawbury took Saturday’s title and Brews Cruise were crowned winners for Sunday.

“Thanks to everyone at Dragon Boat Events who provide their experience and expertise, Shrewsbury School and Pengwern Boat Club for once again allowing us to use their slipways, Croud for sponsoring the festival and everyone who made the event what it is, from our staff and volunteers to our suppliers,” added Lizzy. “We really couldn’t do it without you.”