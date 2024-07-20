Wrekin View primary celebrates some of its best-ever SATS results

Staff and pupils at a Telford primary school and nursery are celebrating after achieving some of their best-ever SATs results.

Wrekin View Primary School and Nursery in Wellington

Wrekin View Primary School and Nursery in Wellington saw an impressive 83% of pupils meet the expected standard, with 22% achieving the greater depth standard combined across reading, writing and maths in their Key Stage 2 SATs.

The results include:

Reading: 88% at the expected standard, with 43% achieving greater depth

Writing: 92% at the expected standard, with 42% achieving greater depth

Maths: 91% at the expected standard, with 37% achieving greater depth

Acting headteacher Lesley Stephenson said: “We are absolutely thrilled with these outstanding results, which reflect the exceptional efforts of our pupils and the unwavering commitment of our teaching team.

“These accomplishments demonstrate the high standards we set and the supportive environment we provide for all our pupils to thrive academically.”

Wrekin View, which is part of the Learning Community Trust, has demonstrated consistent improvement in its results year on year.

Lesley said: “This success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the pupils, teachers, and the entire school community.

“As Wrekin View continues to build on its success, the school remains dedicated to providing a high-quality education that equips pupils for lifelong learning.”

Director of primary education from the Learning Community Trust, Maddie Griffin, said: “Wrekin View continues to set a high bar for educational excellence within our Trust.

“These results are a clear indication of the school’s dedication to fostering a love for learning and striving for academic excellence.”

Wrekin View’s new headteacher Fiona Atherton will take on her role from September.