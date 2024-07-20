13.1 C
Three arrested following stabbing in Morda

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three people have been arrested following an incident where a man received serious injuries in Morda.

Officers were called to a property on Weston Close at around 9pm on Friday where they found one man with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries not thought to be life threatening.

One man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Another man, 37, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing police and a third man, 53, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said: “Morda is a close community and an incident like this will bring great concern to the public. I would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and the people involved are currently in custody.

“Police officers will remain at the scene to help with our investigation and offer reassurance to anyone who needs to speak to them”. 

