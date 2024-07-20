21.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police issue CCTV image appeal after woman threatened in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police officers investigating an incident in Shrewsbury where a woman was threatened would like to speak to a man, who may be able to help with enquiries.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured in this CCTV image
Police would like to speak with the man pictured in this CCTV image

On Thursday 11 July, officers received reports that a woman was approached by a man on Abbey Foregate at around midday.

The man then threatened the woman, before showing her what is believed to be a knife. He then left the scene and the woman was left uninjured.

- Advertisement -

A report was then made to police the following week that a man was seen with a knife in the public toilets on Butcher Row in the town centre on Sunday 14 July at around 1.15pm.

Sergeant Gary Lansdale, from Shrewsbury’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are really keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may able to help officers investigating the two incidents, which are believed to be linked.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of either of the incidents, who may have seen anything that can help with our enquiries.”

If you recognise the man in the image please email PC Taylor at alasdair.taylor@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 208i of July 11, 2024.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP