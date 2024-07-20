Police issue CCTV image appeal after woman threatened in Shrewsbury

Police officers investigating an incident in Shrewsbury where a woman was threatened would like to speak to a man, who may be able to help with enquiries.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured in this CCTV image

On Thursday 11 July, officers received reports that a woman was approached by a man on Abbey Foregate at around midday.

The man then threatened the woman, before showing her what is believed to be a knife. He then left the scene and the woman was left uninjured.

- Advertisement -

A report was then made to police the following week that a man was seen with a knife in the public toilets on Butcher Row in the town centre on Sunday 14 July at around 1.15pm.

Sergeant Gary Lansdale, from Shrewsbury’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are really keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may able to help officers investigating the two incidents, which are believed to be linked.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of either of the incidents, who may have seen anything that can help with our enquiries.”

If you recognise the man in the image please email PC Taylor at alasdair.taylor@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 208i of July 11, 2024.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk