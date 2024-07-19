21.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 19, 2024
Summer Fayre raises nearly £4k for St. Mary’s CE Primary School’s library in Albrighton

A Summer Fayre that returned after five years off has smashed its fundraising target thanks to the generosity of local people.

Pictured at the Teddy Tombola are Megan Ginder, Grace Ginder and Sally Ginder
St. Mary’s CE Primary School has praised Albrighton residents for generating nearly £4000 towards the refurbishment of its library that will help improve facilities and the learning experience of the 192 children who attend every day.

There was overwhelming backing for the event, which featured a live band and DJ, BBQ, bouncy castle and crafting stations, not to mention a penalty shoot-out competition that emulated some of the action we’ve been witnessing in the Euros.

“It was wonderful to see so many people supporting the first Summer Fayre held since 2019,” commented Louise Evans, Chair of the PTA at St. Mary’s CE Primary School.

“Seeing the children and their families having so much fun together was wonderful, playing games, entering competitions, and being entertained made all the hard work worthwhile!”

She continued: “Better still we were able to smash our fundraising target of £2000. In fact, with £3877 taken during the day we’ve almost doubled it and that will give our children access to lots more books and a nicer library environment.”

Albrighton businesses really got behind the relaunch of the St. Mary’s CE Summer Fayre, with 24 companies sponsoring or donating their services on the day.

These included The Harp pub, the Shrewsbury Arms, J Edwards Glass, Smith’s Window Cleaning, Bear Events, Keith Gibson Cars and Beauty Box.

Louise concluded: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who volunteered their time on the day…we genuinely could not have done it without your help.

“Local businesses also played a massive role, donating raffle prizes and providing sponsorship which, again, was invaluable.”

