Friday, July 19, 2024
Police charge two further men in connection with the death of Aurman Singh

Detectives investigating the murder of Aurman Singh have charged two more men in connection with his death.

Aurman, who was 23 and lived in Smethwick, died after he was attacked and murdered in Shrewsbury by a group of men each armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood.

The attack happened in broad daylight in the middle of the day on August 21, 2023 as the delivery driver made a delivery in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill.

His injuries were so severe there was no chance of him surviving and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mehakdeep Singh, aged 23, and Sehajpal Singh, aged 25, both of Hohenzell in Austria were charged yesterday with murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court today.

In March, four men were found guilty of murder and one guilty of manslaughter after a six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

