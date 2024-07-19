New Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council elected

The new Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council was elected last night, at the local authority’s Full Council meeting.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Lee Carter, Ward Member for College and Arleston, was elected by the controlling Labour Group to serve as Leader of the Council until the end of the 2026/27 municipal year.

Councillor Carter takes over the role of Leader from Councillor Shaun Davies MP, who stepped down from the role at the same meeting, having been elected as the Member of Parliament for Telford in the recent General Election.

- Advertisement -

Lee was the driving force behind the rebirth of AFC Telford United, having led a supporters’ takeover of the club in 2004, at a time when its future was uncertain, and was awarded the Honorary Freedom of the Borough in 2005 in recognition of his ‘efforts in establishing AFC Telford in the wake of the collapse and liquidation of Telford United Football Club.’

He went on to become the club’s first Chairman and was then the Managing Director between 2013 and 2016.

He took his first steps into local politics in 2014, when he was elected to represent the College Ward on Wellington Town Council, and was then elected as a borough Ward Member for College Ward Wellington in 2015.

Lee joined Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet shortly after as Cabinet Member for Finance and has remained as a Cabinet Member since, most recently with responsibility for the economy, jobs and neighbourhood services. He also oversaw the implementation of the Independent Inquiry into CSE in Telford by Tom Crowther KC which reported in 2022.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Lee Carter, said: “It is a huge privilege to be elected by fellow councillors to lead Telford & Wrekin Council. I don’t underestimate the challenge but am determined to ensure the administration continues to do its very best on behalf of all Telford and Wrekin residents.”

Cabinet Members

Councillor Carter also announced a new addition to his Cabinet, with Councillor Angela McClements, ward member for Arleston and College becoming the Cabinet Member with responsibility for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Alongside this, minor changes were made to existing Cabinet Members’ roles and responsibilities. The Cabinet in full is:

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement.

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer and Stronger Communities and Partnerships.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems.