21.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man arrested after discovery of cannabis grow in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Around 100 cannabis plants estimated to be worth £120,000 have been discovered following a warrant in Telford yesterday.

Around 100 cannabis plants estimated to be worth £120,000 have been discovered following a warrant in Telford
Around 100 cannabis plants estimated to be worth £120,000 have been discovered following a warrant in Telford

The warrant was carried out at a property on Haybridge Avenue in Hadley by the Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team, following reports of suspicious activity at the address.

There was also evidence showing that other rooms inside the property were being made ready to grow more plants, and that the electrics had been tampered with.

- Advertisement -

One man, aged 33, was arrested at the property on suspicion of the production of cannabis. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Kate Medlam, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Grows like this one are often linked to organised criminal gangs, whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“The drugs sold by these gangs can have a negative impact on our communities, and can also lead to other crimes, as well as the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“The discovery of this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP