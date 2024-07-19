Man arrested after discovery of cannabis grow in Telford

Around 100 cannabis plants estimated to be worth £120,000 have been discovered following a warrant in Telford yesterday.

The warrant was carried out at a property on Haybridge Avenue in Hadley by the Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team, following reports of suspicious activity at the address.

There was also evidence showing that other rooms inside the property were being made ready to grow more plants, and that the electrics had been tampered with.

One man, aged 33, was arrested at the property on suspicion of the production of cannabis. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Kate Medlam, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Grows like this one are often linked to organised criminal gangs, whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“The drugs sold by these gangs can have a negative impact on our communities, and can also lead to other crimes, as well as the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“The discovery of this grow today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us.”