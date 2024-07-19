Green fingered volunteers help create ‘Connection Garden’ in Shrewsbury

A group of volunteers from Shrewsbury have come together to create a community garden in Belle Vue for locals to enjoy this summer and beyond.

Jenna Blair pictured in The Connection Garden

The community garden, named ‘The Connection Garden’, has been possible not only thanks to work that has been kindly gifted by local green-fingered volunteers, but also thanks to a grant from Veolia and Shropshire Council, who donated £825 towards the plants, pots, flower beds, seating area, a bird table and bike racks.

The transformed space contains vibrant bee and bird-friendly plants all with the aim of supporting local wildlife and adding colour and vibrancy to the space. Herbs, fruit and vegetables have also taken root in the garden. The newly formed outdoor area recently featured as part of Belle Vue’s highly popular Open Gardens which saw hundreds of visitors from Shrewsbury and beyond visit the newly flower-filled space.

Located at Jenna Blair Yoga, a popular wellbeing centre in Shrewsbury, the garden space is now a peaceful haven for visitors to enjoy before and after their class, treatment or workshop.

Owner and Founder of the wellbeing centre, Jenna Blair, said: “We were delighted to receive the Veolia and Shropshire Council ‘Envirogrant’ to create ‘The Connection Garden’. The community space also wouldn’t have been possible without our dedicated volunteers who kindly and generously donated their time. They’ve helped with planning and designing the space through to planting, weeding, watering, tending and much more.

“The word yoga loosely translates to connection and unity, and this is why we named it ‘The Connection Garden’. It’s a space where we can connect to nature and where community connections can form and flourish. Seeing our community continue to grow here at Jenna Blair Yoga is a joy, and we now have a nature-filled space for our visitors to sit and take in the beauty and colour of the blooms. The garden provides a space for people to sit and take in the sights and sounds of nature.

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their contributions and we’re all looking forward to seeing the garden continue to flourish and change with the seasons.”

The Connection Garden is located at 143A Belle Vue Road.