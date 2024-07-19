21.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 19, 2024
Festival calls for industry support as it sets the stage for 2024

The organisers of Shrewsbury’s annual folk festival have urged the town’s new MP to support a campaign that aims to give its sector a much-needed financial boost.

Organisers of Shrewsbury Folk Festival are calling on the new Labour government to reduce VAT on ticket sales from £20 to £5. Photo: Drone Rangers
Organisers of Shrewsbury Folk Festival are calling on the new Labour government to reduce VAT on ticket sales from £20 to £5. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has met Julia Buckley to highlight the challenges facing the festival industry, which has seen more than 50 independent festivals call time this year due to the rising costs of staging events. 

The festival is a member of the Association of Independent Festivals, which is spearheading a call for VAT on ticket sales to be reduced to five per cent.

Sandra Surtees, director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival: “Trading conditions are no joke for festival organisers with costs spiralling, in some cases by 100 per cent. People’s ticket buying habits have also changed since covid with many people leaving it later to book. That’s caused a serious issue for many events and several major folk festivals are making this year their last, which is a very worrying sign for the festival industry.

“We’re affected by these challenging times like every other festival but our tickets sales remain in line with last year but we feel it’s important to raise awareness of this wider industry issue.

She added: “If there is to be a long-term future for events like ours that support an enormous eco system of businesses, the Government needs to address this. Our festival attracts thousands of visitors to Shrewsbury and the surrounding area, who spend their money in pubs, restaurants, hotels and shops. Festivals have a vast network of artists, suppliers and contractors who all benefit from their event so it’s a matter we hope the Government looks at seriously and implements change.”

Julia Buckley said: “Our brilliant Shrewsbury events such as the folk festival are the lifeblood of our local tourism economy and add such a vibrant dimension to our lovely town. I am keen to support our creative industries to thrive in these challenging times. I will raise this with our new Culture Ministerial team to ensure they understand the issues felt on the ground.”

This year’s festival takes place at the DMOS West Mid Showground from August 23 to 26 with headliners including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Elkie Brooks and Ward Thomas. Day and weekend tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from £43.

