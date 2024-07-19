Council invests in new fleet of adaptive bikes to make cycling more accessible

Cycling is about to become more inclusive in the borough as Telford & Wrekin Council get set to launch a brand-new fleet of adaptive bikes for residents ahead of the summer holidays.

Councillor Carolyn Healy is photographed with council employees from Telford Bike Hub and residents as they test ride the new bikes. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The 13 adaptive bikes have been funded by the council and Sport England and will be showcased at Telford Bike Hub on Saturday 20 July between 11am and 4pm.

Everyone is invited to go along to the launch which will feature bike demonstrations and the opportunity for people to try them out for themselves. The Bike Hub want to hear what customers need from the service to get more people with disabilities cycling locally and want to shape their future offers and plans around what people need.

The Bike Hub team will also be on hand to provide advice and support on choosing the most suitable bike based on the individual’s specific needs as well learn about accessible and adaptable bike routes in and around Telford Town Park.

The new fleet of adaptive bikes include a variety of trikes, tandems and a wheelchair loader. They each have varying levels of assistance ranging from hand bikes to carer-controlled functions tailored to accommodate young people and adults who may find traditional bicycles challenging.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure said: “We are thrilled to be launching the new adaptive bikes for residents, in time for the summer holidays and as we gear up to celebrate the Paris Olympics. Cycling is a fantastic way to stay active and explore our local green spaces – especially in and around the town park. We are committed to doing everything we can to positively promote equality, diversity and inclusion across the borough and by providing these new adaptive bikes we are making biking more accessible and ensuring that more residents have the opportunity to participate and thrive.”

The new adaptive bikes will also be used as a part of the council’s Bikeability lessons to make these training sessions more inclusive and also help more children complete their 10 by 10 challenge.

Following the launch, the new bikes will be available for hire throughout the summer holidays Wednesday – Friday from the Bike Hub in Telford Town Park. There will also be specific sessions running in the near future so keep an eye out for more information coming soon. For up to date information follow @TravelTelford on Facebook.

Details of opening hours and accessible parking can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/adaptivebikes