Voluntary organisations seek locals to join them in working on Montgomery Canal

Two community-based voluntary organisations that work on the Montgomery Canal in the border area between Welshpool and Oswestry are calling on local people to join them.

A view of the Montgomery Canal from the bow of the George Watson Buck

The Thursday Restoration and Maintenance Project Supporters group, affectionately known as TRAMPS, care for the canal and towpath around Welshpool. TRAMPS volunteer for the national charity Canal & River Trust, maintaining the canal and trimming back vegetation along the towpath, making it easier for local people to enjoy the canal bank.

Chris Bushnell, CRT’s lead volunteer for the group, said, “Now that bird nesting time is coming to an end, we can start reducing the hedges on the towpath to make them more accessible. However, at this time of year it is a battle for the volunteers to keep up with the rapid vegetation growth.”

- Advertisement -

Chris added that many people think that the Council is responsible for clearing undergrowth.

“But,” says Chris “the towpaths are owned by the Canal & River Trust and allow the public free access. The Trust has limited resources so we, as local volunteers, play a big role in helping them out. Our volunteers are stretched over 12 miles of canal, and we are on the lookout for volunteers who could help, particularly around the Llanymynech area.”

If anyone has a few hours to spare, he says there are opportunities to make a real difference.

Similarly, Roy Mansell says that volunteers are crucial at Llanymynech Canal Wharf where they run a narrowboat and visitor centre so that people can experience the history and wildlife of the Montgomery Canal first hand.

Set in the wonderful Llanymynech Heritage Area, volunteers serve light refreshments and explain about the canal and efforts to reopen it to Llanymynech. The boat trips are also popular, running on Sunday afternoons as well as Bank Holiday Monday afternoons during the summer and Friday afternoons in August.

If you are interested in volunteering for either of these groups, please email news@themontgomerycanal.org.uk stating which group is of interest and someone will be in touch with you.

More information about the Montgomery Canal is available online at theMontgomeryCanal.org.uk