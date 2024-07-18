School uniform exchange event coming to Shrewsbury

School is very nearly out for summer – and a plea has been issued for outgrown uniforms to be donated for a charity school uniform exchange in Shrewsbury.

Pictured are Hannah Stoddart of Little Stars, with Josh McInnes of Howden.

The event is being organised by Howden insurance in collaboration with Little Stars charity, which works to ensure families have access to essential items like clothing whatever their financial circumstances may be.

The team at Howden insurance, in Shrewsbury High Street, has been running a uniform exchange for the past 12 months, with a good amount of stock already being donated.

Now it’s the final push for donations before the Howden’s school uniform exchange on August 21, from 10am to 12pm, at Shrewsbury Unitarian Church, right opposite the Howden offices.

Josh McInnes, of Howden insurance, said: “We have collected a wide range of uniform, both boys and girls of all sizes, and are delighted to have teamed up with Little Stars for this event.

“Over the past 12 months we have seen plenty of people come into our office in High Street to donate, which has been greatly appreciated, but not many have come to actually collect.

“That’s why we are holding this event with Little Stars to encourage people to come into The Unitarian Church where there will be a variety of uniform, and other useful items, available to choose from.

“We already have a good amount of stock for the event, but we will happily accept more donations – especially as schools are finishing for the summer so parents may well have items which are no longer needed.

“Anyone can drop off donations at the Howden insurance offices in Shrewsbury High Street.”

Hannah Stoddart, project coordinator at Little Stars, added: “We are happy to support Howden with their uniform exchange so that it can reach more people.

“This initiative closely aligns with our mission, as we believe every child in Shropshire deserves access to good quality uniforms, no matter their situation.”