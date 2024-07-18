Save Our Shropshire secures Platinum Award for outstanding climate education

A local charity committed to climate education has been awarded the esteemed Platinum Award by the Carbon Literacy Project (CLP).

Allan Wilson (left) and Richard Watkins (right) were handed their award from the Carbon Literacy Project.

This recognition places Save Our Shropshire (SOS) among an elite group of only 11 organisations in the UK to have achieved this level of distinction.

On June 13th, Allan Wilson and Richard Watkins of SOS received the award from Phil Korbel, co-founder of the Carbon Literacy Project. The Platinum Award acknowledges SOS’s exceptional contributions to climate education and action across Shropshire and the UK.

SOS has developed innovative training courses for householders and local government officials, actively promoted the Carbon Literacy Project’s initiatives, and established partnerships with other training organisations. In just three years, SOS has become a leading force in climate education in the region.

Local action

The impact of SOS’s work is visible across the country. Pontesbury Village has set up a community allotment to promote local food production, a council in East Sussex has opened a repair café, Wem’s action group has launched a local awareness program, and a Green Fair was held in Rocke Street, Shrewsbury in June. These projects exemplify the charity’s mission to turn education into actionable outcomes.

SOS’s Trustees, Di Lyle, Allan Wilson, and Richard Watkins, are all certified in Carbon Literacy, reflecting their deep commitment to the cause. The organisation is now expanding its efforts to include small businesses in Shropshire and has recently certified a Carbon Literacy course for sixth formers, which will be introduced in local schools.

Shropshire is leading the charge in climate action

With a global target to reduce individual and collective carbon impact by 80% by 2030, Shropshire is leading the charge in climate action. Local initiatives like Zero Carbon Shropshire and South Shropshire Climate Action, which recently hosted a successful climate conference, underscore the region’s dedication to this urgent cause.

Save Our Shropshire’s Platinum Award highlights the vital work being done in the community and reinforces Shropshire’s position as a leader in climate education and action.