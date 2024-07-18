Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Outpatients entrance to close for building works

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will close its Outpatient entrance at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) on Monday 29 July as part of construction works for the new hospital building.

The Outpatient entrance at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will close for construction works to begin. Image: Google Street View

The closure will enable works to begin on the build of a new four storey hospital expansion.

To maintain hospital operations, the entrance to the Treatment Centre will become the main entrance to the hospital during the works.

All other entrances will be unaffected. A new entrance will be made available for the public to enter the hospital opposite the main staff car park leading to RSH Level 0 (basement services).

Signage will be installed at RSH to help patients and visitors navigate their way around the site and staff will be on hand to direct and answer patient and visitor queries.

Dr Ed Rysdale, Emergency Medicine Consultant and Clinical Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) Lead said: “This is a really significant moment for the Trust and the HTP programme as we are preparing for construction to begin on the new, improved healthcare facilities.”

“The new four storey hospital building will provide the improved clinical space needed to realise our HTP plans, meaning the population of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales will benefit from high quality, sustainable care, and fewer delays for treatment for everyone, at two thriving hospital sites.”

Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme said: “I’d like to thank our staff, patients and visitors for their continued patience and support, as we deliver this transformational programme of work. Given the constrained nature of the site we recognise there could be some disruption caused by these works. Please be assured we will do everything possible to minimise this.”

Plans to transform Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and mid Wales acute hospitals service through the HTP received final national approval in May this year.