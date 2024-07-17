RSPCA reveals 387 animal abuse reports in Shropshire so far this year

The RSPCA has warned that animal cruelty is on the rise – with the charity receiving 387 cruelty reports so far this year in Shropshire alone, with its busiest period yet to come.

Staff at RSPCA Gonsal Farm in Shrewsbury cared for Maggie after she was brought into the charity’s care. Photo: RSPCA

The new figures, exclusively released today by the RSPCA, show there have already been 44,879 reports of cruelty towards animals so far this year across England and Wales up to the end of June. This is more than two percent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same timeframe last year.

But the worst could be yet to come. Last year saw the charity receive a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during its busiest summer months – and its officers are now braced for another busy period.



Last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals rose by 11% compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also rose sharply – by 17%.

The animal welfare charity has now launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal as it responds to this seasonal peak in cruelty.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year – and in Shropshire alone, we’ve seen 387 animal cruelty reports already this year.



“Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer – so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.



“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”



The RSPCA hopes support from people across Shropshire will help make the difference for animals this year.



“Summer is a really challenging time for us – and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone.” added Karen.



“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need – because every animal deserves kindness.”

Alongside rescuing animals from cruelty and neglect, the teams work hard to rehabilitate and rehome the animals who come into their care.

One of the many animals given a second chance in Shropshire was 11-year-old Maggie who was struggling with a growth on her mouth which required immediate surgery.

Staff at RSPCA Gonsal Farm in Shrewsbury cared for Maggie after she was brought into the charity’s care, and saw her through the surgery and recovery with plenty of TLC before finding her a happy new home.

Alice Batchelor-Reynolds, Cattery Supervisor at RSPCA Gonsal Farm, said: “Despite Maggie’s rough start, she recovered really well from surgery and her character shone through.”

More information on the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal can be found on the charity’s website.