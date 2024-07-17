Ludlow Distillery is named in top 10% of global tourist attractions

Ludlow Distillery is celebrating its recent recognition as one of the top 10% of global tourist attractions, earning a prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024.

The distillery’s immersive tours and Gin School experiences have garnered rave reviews

As one of only four Ludlow businesses to receive this honor, the distillery joins a select group of destinations.

Since opening its doors in June 2023, the creators of award-winning Ludlow Gin have welcomed visitors to their stunning distillery and visitor center at Ludlow Farmshop.

The distillery’s immersive tours and Gin School experiences have garnered rave reviews, earning the only five-star rating on Tripadvisor in Ludlow. Guests consistently praise the engaging atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and hands-on approach.

Visitors can indulge in a variety of experiences at Ludlow Distillery, including relaxing in the stylish bar, exploring the distillery shop, and sampling the distillery’s signature smooth spirits.

For a deeper dive into the world of spirits, guests can embark on a behind-the-scenes tour or participate in the popular Gin School, where they can craft their own unique gin.

Ludlow Distillery founder, Shaun Ward, expressed his enthusiasm for the award and the distillery’s impact on the local community: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious award, especially as we celebrate our first anniversary at Ludlow Farmshop.

“Our goal has always been to create a unique experience for visitors, showcasing the artistry behind our spirits.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our community and look forward to welcoming even more guests to discover the spirit of Ludlow.”