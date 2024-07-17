Inspirational young people celebrated for making a difference

Young people who entered Telford & Wrekin Council’s Make a Change competition have each scooped £2,000 to turn their brilliant idea into reality.

Make a Change award-winners from left to right, Bray (Elevate Youth), Winsome (CultureKind Chinese Community), Jaimie (Dawley Youth Club), Caiden (Lightmoor Village Youth Club) and Shalom (Nigerian Community) with Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Six winning teams excitedly took to the stage at a celebration event on Thursday 11 July, at Telford Minster, to loud cheers and clapping. The overall theme of the competition, now in its second year, was to think of a project that will improve health and wellbeing or the environment.

Examples include:

– A cookery project where children will learn how to make dishes from around the world and donate the food to homeless shelters or elderly people.

– An environmental awareness day encouraging children to keep their area clean and green.

– A wellbeing week helping youngsters switch off from social media and take part in outdoor activities.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of our Make a Change competition. I am blown away by the fantastic ideas they have come up with.

“Make a Change is about supporting young people to work as a team to make a positive difference in their community. These projects will bring the generations together encouraging safer and stronger communities and reduced social isolation. The children will also benefit from increased confidence and learning new skills.

“With the £2,000 to help them, I am looking forward to seeing their amazing projects come to life, make a difference and inspire future generations.”

Make a Change launched in 2023 and aims to encourage and support 11-18-year-olds to have a positive impact on residents’ lives. It is run by the council in partnership with the Young People’s Forum and is part of the Safer & Stronger Communities project funded in part by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner and the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“Young people are the future and it’s important they are empowered to make the changes they want to see where they live.

“That’s why I am proud to support all six of the projects, through the Safer and Stronger partnership, as I know each and every one will make a real difference to the lives of local communities across the borough.”

The awards night was compered by Rae Anyidoho Member of Youth Parliament for Telford and Wrekin 2023-24 and the Young People’s Forum. Guests were wowed by a performance of a dragon dance and Kung Fu demonstration from CultureKind Chinese Community, one of the winners.

Winsome, 16, from the group said: “Our project is about learning martial arts and Chinese dance and we will perform for the elderly in care homes and it will make them feel happier and more motivated.”

Antos 11, is from Lightmoor Village Youth Club and said: “Stop the Clock is about turning off your phone so young people can socialise and make friends more.”

Jaimie, from Dawley Youth Club is the project lead for the environmental awareness day, she said: “We want to teach children to keep our community clean. I decided to do this because I’ve always wanted to help people.”

Young people are always welcome to send their ideas for how to improve the quality of residents’ lives and can email the team saferstronger@telford.gov.uk

Winning Projects

Flavour Town. Nigerian Community. Community cookery project led by chefs teaching children how to make cuisine from around the world with the food being donated to vulnerable people.

Elevate Youth. Weekly workshops to support young people with autism to develop independence and reduce isolation.

Speak up Speak Out, Stop the Clock. Lightmoor Village Youth Club supported by SYA youth charity. Wellbeing week to encourage children to switch off their devices and take part in outdoor and mindfulness activities.

Environmental festival. Dawley Youth Club. Awareness day including litter picking, planting, bird box making.

Cultural Fitness Fusion. CultureKind Chinese Community. Workshops to teach children traditional Chinese dance, martial arts, cookery and arts and crafts. They want to visit care homes to give performances and pass on their skills.

Meeting Point House gardening project. Shropshire Youth Support Trust. To create a safe and welcoming space next to the building in Southwater.