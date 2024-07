A fourth man has been charged in connection with the death of Tamba Momodu in Telford in 2020.

Tamba was 20 years old when he was fatally injured in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on Tuesday 13 October, 2020.

Ahmed Karshe, 30, of Daalstraat, Maastricht has been charged with murder and arson and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Three men previously charged in connection with Tamba’s death are due to face trial in January 2025.