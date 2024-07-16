14.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Weight restriction introduced on Crew Green Bridge

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An emergency 7.5t weight restriction has been introduced on Crew Green Bridge following a detailed inspection.

Creew Green Bridge. Image: Google Street View
The steel bridge  –  which carries an unclassified road over the River Severn – is showing signs of significant corrosion which is affecting its structural integrity.

The weight limit will remain in place for the foreseeable future until Shropshire Council is able to determine how uninterrupted access can be restored.

The council says it is planning to undertake some temporary repairs to sustain the 7.5t restriction, but the bridge is coming to the end of its serviceable life.

A diversion route is being put in place for HGVs.

