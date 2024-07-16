Shropshire residents invited to share views on highways and transport

Shropshire Council is seeking public feedback on its highways and transport services.

Residents will be asked to share their opinions on everything from road conditions to cycling facilities as part of the annual National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.

This nationwide survey, now in its 17th year, allows Shropshire to compare its performance with other areas across England and Scotland.

By participating, residents can help shape the future of the county’s transport network. Approximately 3,300 randomly selected Shropshire households will receive the survey. The council encourages all recipients to complete and return the questionnaire.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“This survey gives people across the Shropshire Council area an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise, and improve. The results enable us to find out what people think about these important services, and this will provide one of several ways that the council can assess how it’s performing. We encourage anyone who receives a questionnaire to complete it.

“There are clear benefits to conducting a public survey in this way. As well as providing excellent value for money, it also enables everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends. This is not about producing a league table to champion one area over another, it is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the best outcomes for local residents.”

The results of the survey will be published in October.