Shrewsbury’s new MP focuses on farming for first constituency visit

Shrewsbury’s new MP Julia Buckley was straight out of Westminster into her wellies this weekend, with her first constituency visit focusing on farming.

Edward Tate, of Home Farm at The Isle in Bicton pictured with Julia Buckley MP for Shrewsbury

Edward Tate, of Home Farm at The Isle in Bicton invited the River Quality Campaign group, “Up Sewage Creek” to tour his farm, woodland, wetlands, pool and Riverbank, to learn more about his sustainable farming practices, biodiversity projects and and water management initiatives.

Twenty campaigners participated from the active community group which has raised awareness for several years on the pollution, flooding and sewage infrastructure issues along the River Severn.

Julia Buckley MP, joined the group for the full day’s tour and discussion with farmers’ representatives on the role of Government grant schemes to incentivise behavioural change, financial pressures on small and medium farmers, and the balance between innovation and natural approaches to increasing yield whilst enhancing biodiversity.

She said, “It’s been a fascinating visit and provided us all with a real insight to the challenges and opportunities facing farmers.

“Our new Labour Government is committed to ensuring the Environment Land Management Scheme (ELMS) works for farmers and nature.

“We are also going to bring forward legislation that will require 50% of public sector food purchases to be locally produced or certified to higher environmental standards.”