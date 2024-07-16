‘Out of this world’ Summer Fayre brings thousands to Albrighton

Stormtroopers, Chewbacca, an amazing collection of owls and birds and some good old fashioned street entertainment were the highlights of this year’s Albrighton and Donington Fayre.

More than 2500 people crammed into the Shropshire village to enjoy 6 hours of games, live music, displays and amazing food and drink, with more than 50 businesses and community groups putting on a superb display.

Not even the drab British summer could dampen spirits as local people and those from nearby towns took ‘one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ as part of the ‘Space’ themed festivities.

Steph French, Head of the Fayre Committee, was delighted with how things went: “It was a fantastic turnout considering the conditions – the village never fails to support this event with their time, creativity and by spending money with traders.

“The Star Wars characters were on another planet, whilst ‘Juggling Jim’ had the kids enthralled with old school entertainment that a few adults also got in on the act with.”

She continued: “We even managed to have a successful flypast from the Air Ambulance before the local pubs and music artists helped people party into the evening.”

The Albrighton with Donington Fayre held its two showpiece events as usual, with a parade of more than 30 different floats and classic vehicles wowing crowds.

This culminated in the presentation of the float awards to the 1st Albrighton Scout and Beavers and the Crowning of The Rose Queen, which this year was nine-year-old Isabell Richards. She was superbly supported by Rose Queen Attendant Christal-Rai Harding.

There was also time for The Corner to win the Window Display Competition for the way it brought a slice of space to the village.

Major sponsors for the Fayre this year were Albrighton Co-Op, Albrighton Parish Council, Donington with Boscobel Parish Council, Cosford Caravans and Motorhomes, Debra Atkinson, HL Smith the Shrewsbury Arms and Studio 13.